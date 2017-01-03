Ennis' 'walk of fame'
Although its credibility is doubted, a recent story that actor Brad Pitt was aided by Ennisites when his car broke down on Hwy. I-45 has made the social media rounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec 10
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC