Ennis pastor, teacher asked to pray at state senate

Booker T. Washington, pastor of Ennis' Church Without Measure and teacher at Ennis High School, will open the 85th Texas Legislature in Austin on Feb. 7. with prayer. Find the details on this story and more in Tuesday's edition of The Ennis Daily News.

