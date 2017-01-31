Ennis pastor, teacher asked to pray at state senate
Booker T. Washington, pastor of Ennis' Church Without Measure and teacher at Ennis High School, will open the 85th Texas Legislature in Austin on Feb. 7. with prayer. Find the details on this story and more in Tuesday's edition of The Ennis Daily News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC