Fatal wreck has I-45 stopped

Fatal wreck has I-45 stopped

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Ennisdailynews.com

The accident occurred about an hour ago. Two vehicles collided on the southbound side of the highway but at least one was propelled into the northbound lane where the fatality accident occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people (Sep '13) Dec 19 Elmhouse nosey 2
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec 10 Real Estate Search 1
Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Mary dugan Oct '16 wondering new to ... 1
See all Ennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ennis Forum Now

Ennis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ennis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Ennis, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,408,332

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC