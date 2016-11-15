Lancaster man pleads guilty to attemp...

Lancaster man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping, shooting at police during high-speed chase

Nov 15, 2016

A man accused of planning an attempted kidnapping and firing numerous gunshot at Ennis police pleaded guilty Tuesday to several felony offenses relating to his case. Javier Martinez, a 24-year-old man from Lancaster, Texas, pleaded guilty to six felony offenses and faces the possibility of life in federal prison and a $2.75 million fine.

