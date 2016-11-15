Lancaster man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping, shooting at police during high-speed chase
A man accused of planning an attempted kidnapping and firing numerous gunshot at Ennis police pleaded guilty Tuesday to several felony offenses relating to his case. Javier Martinez, a 24-year-old man from Lancaster, Texas, pleaded guilty to six felony offenses and faces the possibility of life in federal prison and a $2.75 million fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Ennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec 10
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov 26
|Musikologist
|9
|Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov 26
|Musikologist
|9
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Mary dugan
|Oct '16
|wondering new to ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC