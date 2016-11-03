Church to mark 136th anniversary
At 3 p.m. Sunday Nov. 6, members and friends of Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1013 West Ennis Avenue, will celebrate the 136th Church Anniversary. Wayman Chapel was organized in 1880 and named after Bishop Alexander Washington Wayman.
