Early voting begins Monday

Early voting begins Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 22, 2016 Read more: Ennisdailynews.com

Ennis voters can head to the polls beginning 8 a.m. Monday. Although Election Day to decide the president, as well as 32 city charter amendments for Ennisites, isn't until Nov. 8, early voting will continue from Monday through Nov. 4, leading up to the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people (Sep '13) Dec 19 Elmhouse nosey 2
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec 10 Real Estate Search 1
Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov 26 Musikologist 9
Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov 26 Musikologist 9
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Mary dugan Oct '16 wondering new to ... 1
See all Ennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ennis Forum Now

Ennis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ennis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Ennis, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC