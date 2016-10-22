Early voting begins Monday
Ennis voters can head to the polls beginning 8 a.m. Monday. Although Election Day to decide the president, as well as 32 city charter amendments for Ennisites, isn't until Nov. 8, early voting will continue from Monday through Nov. 4, leading up to the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec 10
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov 26
|Musikologist
|9
|Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov 26
|Musikologist
|9
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Mary dugan
|Oct '16
|wondering new to ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC