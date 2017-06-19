Enid man killed in crash Friday morning
Robert Dean Wiggin II, of Enid, was driving north on State Highway 132 near Chestnut Road, 1 mile north of Enid, when his tractor trailer left the roadway just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The tractor trailer overturned, and Wiggin, 44, was pinned for 20 minutes before he was pulled from the wreckage by the Lahoma Fire Department, according to a police report.
