Death Notices, June 13, 2017

Death Notices, June 13, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include her husband, Richard S. Kirby; her mother, Delphine Dissler of Littleton; one brother, Glen Dissler of British Columbia, Canada; and one sister, Kim Dissler of Englewood. Survivors include one son, Rowdy Reim of Delta; two daughters, Abby Reim of Enid, Oklahoma, and Lilly Reim of Phoenix; his parents, Lynn Reim of Enid, Oklahoma, and Sandra Reim of Delta; his grandmother, Berta Linkletter of Delta; four sisters, Michelle Mitchell of Buena Vista, Melanie Ostrom of Delta, Ginger Merrill of Goltry, Oklahoma, and Wendy Beckner of Enid, Oklahoma; one stepsister, Monica Cull of Enid, Oklahoma; and one stepbrother, Tony Velasquez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enid Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheat harvest May 22 Barker Harvesting 1
Girls who was hanging out at the Oklahoma Crude... Apr '17 Crude4Life 1
New in Town Apr '17 ghost 1
North Enid Mar '17 Knockers 2
Winter Storm? Jan '17 Nova 1
Enid Jukebox (Jun '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it Dec '16 Gorge Range 3
See all Enid Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enid Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Garfield County was issued at June 17 at 7:02PM CDT

Enid Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enid Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Enid, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC