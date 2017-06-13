Death Notices, June 13, 2017
Survivors include her husband, Richard S. Kirby; her mother, Delphine Dissler of Littleton; one brother, Glen Dissler of British Columbia, Canada; and one sister, Kim Dissler of Englewood. Survivors include one son, Rowdy Reim of Delta; two daughters, Abby Reim of Enid, Oklahoma, and Lilly Reim of Phoenix; his parents, Lynn Reim of Enid, Oklahoma, and Sandra Reim of Delta; his grandmother, Berta Linkletter of Delta; four sisters, Michelle Mitchell of Buena Vista, Melanie Ostrom of Delta, Ginger Merrill of Goltry, Oklahoma, and Wendy Beckner of Enid, Oklahoma; one stepsister, Monica Cull of Enid, Oklahoma; and one stepbrother, Tony Velasquez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Enid Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheat harvest
|May 22
|Barker Harvesting
|1
|Girls who was hanging out at the Oklahoma Crude...
|Apr '17
|Crude4Life
|1
|New in Town
|Apr '17
|ghost
|1
|North Enid
|Mar '17
|Knockers
|2
|Winter Storm?
|Jan '17
|Nova
|1
|Enid Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it
|Dec '16
|Gorge Range
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enid Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC