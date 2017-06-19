Crash Kills 25-Year-Old Man In Garfield County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a Covington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Garfield County. Bryce Lane Bigbey-Lively was pronounced dead of massive injuries when he wrecked about half a mile outside Enid Saturday evening, June 24. Bigbey-Lively was driving on Southgate Road when he failed to make a curve and rolled his Cadillac DeVille into a ditch, a collision reports states.

