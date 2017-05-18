Oklahoma editorial roundup provided

Rep. Mike Ritze, long known as one of the most conservative Republicans in a very conservative, very Republican state House, has topped himself for dreadful ideas. The Broken Arrow Republican recently suggested to KWTV in Oklahoma City that the state could save money by asking federal immigration authorities to consider deporting Oklahoma public school students who don't speak English.

