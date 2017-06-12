Lock Down Lifted At Enid Schools

Lock Down Lifted At Enid Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The lock down was issued at Glenwood Elementary School and Prairie View Elementary School while police searched for a pursuit suspect who fled in the area. Enid Public Schools sent out the message, notifying parents of the lock down, around 9:45 a.m. The lock down was only a precautionary measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enid Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheat harvest May 22 Barker Harvesting 1
Girls who was hanging out at the Oklahoma Crude... Apr '17 Crude4Life 1
New in Town Apr '17 ghost 1
North Enid Mar '17 Knockers 2
Winter Storm? Jan '17 Nova 1
Enid Jukebox (Jun '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it Dec '16 Gorge Range 3
See all Enid Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enid Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Garfield County was issued at June 17 at 7:02PM CDT

Enid Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enid Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Enid, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC