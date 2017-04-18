Zurich ordered to reinstate comp benefits to injured worker
Zurich American Insurance Co. unreasonably terminated workers compensation disability and medical benefits to an employee with a back injury because it improperly weighed the opinion of an independent medical examiner over the worker's treating physician, the Workers' Compensation Court of Montana ruled Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Enid Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Enid
|Mar 30
|Knockers
|2
|Winter Storm?
|Jan '17
|Nova
|1
|Enid Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it
|Dec '16
|Gorge Range
|3
|TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po...
|Dec '16
|twohebrewchildren
|1
|Was there a drug bust yesterday?
|Nov '16
|Mr Magoo
|1
|Terrible pain (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|JohnDoe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enid Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC