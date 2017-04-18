Zurich ordered to reinstate comp bene...

Zurich ordered to reinstate comp benefits to injured worker

Friday Apr 14

Zurich American Insurance Co. unreasonably terminated workers compensation disability and medical benefits to an employee with a back injury because it improperly weighed the opinion of an independent medical examiner over the worker's treating physician, the Workers' Compensation Court of Montana ruled Wednesday.

