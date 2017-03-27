Voices of Valor:

Voices of Valor:

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A native of Seattle, Woodway resident Don Schreiber went straight from Washington State University into the U.S. Air Force. Although he had never flown, he began jet training in 1965.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enid Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Enid Mar 30 Knockers 2
Winter Storm? Jan '17 Nova 1
Enid Jukebox (Jun '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it Dec '16 Gorge Range 3
News TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po... Dec '16 twohebrewchildren 1
Was there a drug bust yesterday? Nov '16 Mr Magoo 1
Terrible pain (Nov '14) Nov '16 JohnDoe 3
See all Enid Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enid Forum Now

Enid Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enid Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Enid, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC