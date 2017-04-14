Police identify 'person of interest' after newborn found dead in dumpster
Enid police have identified a "person of interest" after a newborn baby boy was found dead inside a dumpster early Sunday morning. Police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 9 to a home in the 1600 block of S. 2nd St. on reports of a decomposing odor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enid Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Enid
|Mar 30
|Knockers
|2
|Winter Storm?
|Jan '17
|Nova
|1
|Enid Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it
|Dec '16
|Gorge Range
|3
|TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po...
|Dec '16
|twohebrewchildren
|1
|Was there a drug bust yesterday?
|Nov '16
|Mr Magoo
|1
|Terrible pain (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|JohnDoe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enid Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC