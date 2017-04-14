Police identify 'person of interest' ...

Police identify 'person of interest' after newborn found dead in dumpster

Enid police have identified a "person of interest" after a newborn baby boy was found dead inside a dumpster early Sunday morning. Police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 9 to a home in the 1600 block of S. 2nd St. on reports of a decomposing odor.

