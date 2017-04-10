Newborn's Body Found In Enid Trash Bin

Newborn's Body Found In Enid Trash Bin

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Officers said they were called about 2:24 a.m. to investigate an odor coming from a trash container at a residence in the 1600 block of South 2nd St. Investigators said they found a newborn baby boy in the container. The State Medical Examiner's office was notified and took custody of the body at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enid Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Enid Mar 30 Knockers 2
Winter Storm? Jan '17 Nova 1
Enid Jukebox (Jun '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it Dec '16 Gorge Range 3
News TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po... Dec '16 twohebrewchildren 1
Was there a drug bust yesterday? Nov '16 Mr Magoo 1
Terrible pain (Nov '14) Nov '16 JohnDoe 3
See all Enid Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enid Forum Now

Enid Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enid Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Enid, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC