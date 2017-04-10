Newborn's Body Found In Enid Trash Bin
Officers said they were called about 2:24 a.m. to investigate an odor coming from a trash container at a residence in the 1600 block of South 2nd St. Investigators said they found a newborn baby boy in the container. The State Medical Examiner's office was notified and took custody of the body at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Enid Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Enid
|Mar 30
|Knockers
|2
|Winter Storm?
|Jan '17
|Nova
|1
|Enid Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it
|Dec '16
|Gorge Range
|3
|TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po...
|Dec '16
|twohebrewchildren
|1
|Was there a drug bust yesterday?
|Nov '16
|Mr Magoo
|1
|Terrible pain (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|JohnDoe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enid Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC