Man accused of killing beloved OK teacher denied bond

Beki Bajo, Jr., the 23-year-old man who is charged in the death of a beloved Oklahoma teacher John Matousek, was denied bond this week. Matousek was killed in February after a suspect being chased by Waukomis police hit his car head-on on Highway 81. Bajo was a suspect in a road rage incident in Enid.

