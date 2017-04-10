Man accused of killing beloved OK teacher denied bond
Beki Bajo, Jr., the 23-year-old man who is charged in the death of a beloved Oklahoma teacher John Matousek, was denied bond this week. Matousek was killed in February after a suspect being chased by Waukomis police hit his car head-on on Highway 81. Bajo was a suspect in a road rage incident in Enid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enid Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Enid
|Mar 30
|Knockers
|2
|Winter Storm?
|Jan '17
|Nova
|1
|Enid Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it
|Dec '16
|Gorge Range
|3
|TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po...
|Dec '16
|twohebrewchildren
|1
|Was there a drug bust yesterday?
|Nov '16
|Mr Magoo
|1
|Terrible pain (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|JohnDoe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enid Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC