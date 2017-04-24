Candlelight Vigil Held In Honor Of En...

Candlelight Vigil Held In Honor Of Enid Infant Found In Dumpster

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

More than 400 people gathered on the lawn of the Garfield County Courthouse in Enid, Friday night, to honor the life of an infant boy. Police found the baby's decomposing body in a dumpster last Sunday next a mobile home where 26-year-old Kathryn Green and her three young children live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enid Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Enid Mar 30 Knockers 2
Winter Storm? Jan '17 Nova 1
Enid Jukebox (Jun '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it Dec '16 Gorge Range 3
News TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po... Dec '16 twohebrewchildren 1
Was there a drug bust yesterday? Nov '16 Mr Magoo 1
Terrible pain (Nov '14) Nov '16 JohnDoe 3
See all Enid Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enid Forum Now

Enid Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enid Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Enid, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,176 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC