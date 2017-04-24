Candlelight Vigil Held In Honor Of Enid Infant Found In Dumpster
More than 400 people gathered on the lawn of the Garfield County Courthouse in Enid, Friday night, to honor the life of an infant boy. Police found the baby's decomposing body in a dumpster last Sunday next a mobile home where 26-year-old Kathryn Green and her three young children live.
