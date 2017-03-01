One Injured In Small Plane Crash Near...

One Injured In Small Plane Crash Near Enid

Thursday

According to the Garfield County Sheriff, a crop dusting plane went down in a rural area near S. 90th St. and E. Longhorn Trail. The pilot of the aircraft has been transported from the scene via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

