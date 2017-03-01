One Injured In Small Plane Crash Near Enid
According to the Garfield County Sheriff, a crop dusting plane went down in a rural area near S. 90th St. and E. Longhorn Trail. The pilot of the aircraft has been transported from the scene via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enid Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter Storm?
|Jan '17
|Nova
|1
|Enid Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it
|Dec '16
|Gorge Range
|3
|TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po...
|Dec '16
|twohebrewchildren
|1
|Was there a drug bust yesterday?
|Nov '16
|Mr Magoo
|1
|Terrible pain (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|JohnDoe
|3
|Waukomis, OK is a speed trap (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Dynamiemike
|42
Find what you want!
Search Enid Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC