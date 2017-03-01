Name released of pilot who survived plane crash near Enid
A 69-year-old crop duster escaped with minor injuries after the plane he was flying crashed and caught fire. Glen Walter Carson, of Garber, was spraying a field with herbicide about 3 p.m. Thursday when he lost sight of the "top static wire" of a power pole, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
