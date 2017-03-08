Fire crews gain ground on wildfire co...

Fire crews gain ground on wildfire containment as mild winds, reinforcements bolster efforts

Milder winds and firefighter reinforcements greeted the Northwestern part of the state after wildfires scorched hundreds of thousands of acres in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas over the past two days. More than 800,000 acres have burned in three separate wildfires in portions of Harper, Beaver and Woodward counties since Monday night.

