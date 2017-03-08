A Brain Surgeon's Bespoke Dream 1957 Chevy

There's a definite Colorado connection associated with the 1957 Chevy 210 two-door sedan featured here, and it begins with the car's earliest days as a Dusk Pearl 1957 Chevy sold new with Colorado license plates. After four or so decades of Colorado registration the now-faded Mauve-hued 1957 Chevy found its way to Enid, Oklahoma, as a family inheritance.

