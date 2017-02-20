Teacher killed in wreck during police pursuit near Enid
Chisholm Math teacher John Matousek was killed after a suspect being pursued by police hit his car head-on on highway 81. Police say the man being chased was driving north in the southbound lane near Waukomis after being involved in a road rage incident in Enid.
