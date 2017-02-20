Teacher killed in wreck during police...

Teacher killed in wreck during police pursuit near Enid

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Chisholm Math teacher John Matousek was killed after a suspect being pursued by police hit his car head-on on highway 81. Police say the man being chased was driving north in the southbound lane near Waukomis after being involved in a road rage incident in Enid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enid Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winter Storm? Jan '17 Nova 1
Enid Jukebox (Jun '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it Dec '16 Gorge Range 3
News TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po... Dec '16 twohebrewchildren 1
Was there a drug bust yesterday? Nov '16 Mr Magoo 1
Terrible pain (Nov '14) Nov '16 JohnDoe 3
Waukomis, OK is a speed trap (Jan '07) Nov '16 Dynamiemike 42
See all Enid Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enid Forum Now

Enid Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enid Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Enid, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC