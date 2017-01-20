Chisholm math teacher killed during pursuit near Enid Saturday night

Matousek's vehicle was struck during the pursuit of another vehicle on U.S. 81, according to Waukomis Police Chief Robert Asch, the Enid News & Eagle reports. Asch said a man involved in a road rage incident near Hutch's C-Store, 3206 S Van Buren, in Enid, left the store traveling south toward Waukomis Saturday night.

