Fatality confirmed at massive explosion west of Waukomis
An explosion at a tank battery site west of Waukomis has been reported by Garfield County Sheriff's Office, according to the Enid News & Eagle. NewsOK highlights articles of interest from selected websites to increase the scope of commentary and coverage available to readers.
