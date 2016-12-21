TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC police officer to screen in Enid
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from Thursday Dec 8, titled TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC police officer to screen in Enid. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
Former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Ken Holtzclaw arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Oklahoma County Courthouse in Oklahoma City, Thursday January 21, 2016. Holtzclaw was sentenced to 263 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of 18 sexual offenses.
#1 Thursday Dec 8
I have found that, as a general rule, if the journalist piece's title is a question it will be a time waster filled with conspiratorial lies.
"Daniel in the Den" part tells something of how this will end...a religious conspiracy like in Biblical times. IIRC, the Video-vigilante is a southern baptist and also the investigator on his case for his lawyers.(It is for this reason Oklahoma doesn't have to train and hire a real police force-others are doing it for ad revenue and copyrights).
It's just like them, the conspiracy minded Baptist group, to rush in where emotions are already flared and start their Kritikal Thankin' seminar.(Look back to the Hurricane Katrina incident and you'll see what I mean)
Regardless of the dna argument, why was he looking to make contact to further his career after being clocked out? Bogus background checks for what reason? Looking for someone with a criminal background to intimidate or pin others crimes on.
After the Carol Daniels murder, if I were a black woman I'd be extra cautious and not get too wrapped up in this genre.
