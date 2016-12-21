Oklahoma Weather: A windy Christmas for OKC metro
The National Weather Center in Norman issued a wind advisory of the Oklahoma City Metro area Sunday afternoon with rain expected for parts of Central Oklahoma. Winds in excess of 60 miles per hour were expected to hit parts of the Oklahoma City metro Christmas Day.
