Oklahoma paper that endorsed Hillary may be experiencing a few regrets
The Enid News and Eagle is a newspaper that you might not be subscribed to unless you happen to live in Garfield County, Oklahoma and are one of the less than 50,000 residents. In terms of political alignment we're talking about one of the more conservative areas of one of the most conservative states in the country.
Enid Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter Storm?
|Jan 14
|Nova
|1
|Enid Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Jan 9
|Musikologist
|17
|Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it
|Dec 27
|Gorge Range
|3
|TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po...
|Dec '16
|twohebrewchildren
|1
|Was there a drug bust yesterday?
|Nov '16
|Mr Magoo
|1
|Terrible pain (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|JohnDoe
|3
|Waukomis, OK is a speed trap (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Dynamiemike
|42
