Henry: Newspaper endorsements matter more than ever
If no one cares about newspaper endorsements, why were they being counted like Electoral College totals in the presidential election this past November? On an almost daily basis, newspaper endorsements for president were being tabulated nationwide. Amarillo Globe-News endorsed the Sunday before the Nov. 8 election - as did many newspapers.
Enid Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter Storm?
|Jan 14
|Nova
|1
|Enid Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Jan 9
|Musikologist
|17
|Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it
|Dec 27
|Gorge Range
|3
|TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po...
|Dec '16
|twohebrewchildren
|1
|Was there a drug bust yesterday?
|Nov '16
|Mr Magoo
|1
|Terrible pain (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|JohnDoe
|3
|Waukomis, OK is a speed trap (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Dynamiemike
|42
