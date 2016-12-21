Armed man arrested while walking in Enid

Armed man arrested while walking in Enid

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: NewsOK.com

Russell Anderson, 35, was booked into the Garfield County jail on a complaint of unlawful carry of a rifle in public. About 11:25 a.m., 11 calls were made to police about a man in a camouflage jacket carrying a rifle in the Willow Lake neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enid Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Our Stupid Newspaper is still at it 19 hr Gorge Range 3
News TV episode that questions guilt of fired OKC po... Dec 8 twohebrewchildren 1
Was there a drug bust yesterday? Nov '16 Mr Magoo 1
Terrible pain (Nov '14) Nov '16 JohnDoe 3
Waukomis, OK is a speed trap (Jan '07) Nov '16 Dynamiemike 42
News Some Enid residents with mumps were vaccinated,... Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 1
Tracy Ullrich (Mar '13) Aug '16 Lucky13 4
See all Enid Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enid Forum Now

Enid Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enid Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Enid, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,130

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC