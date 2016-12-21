Armed man arrested while walking in Enid
Russell Anderson, 35, was booked into the Garfield County jail on a complaint of unlawful carry of a rifle in public. About 11:25 a.m., 11 calls were made to police about a man in a camouflage jacket carrying a rifle in the Willow Lake neighborhood.
