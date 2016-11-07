See Harold's Hotrods' Carte Blanche 1961 Corvette Creation

It seems any time there's a hard-luck story about a man experiencing marital misfortunes and there's a Corvette involved the Corvette always seems to end up changing hands. Take, for example, the 1961 Corvette convertible John Bartholomew of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, found minus engine and transmission, with nothing left under its hood but traces of a disastrous fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.