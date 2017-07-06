First Warning Traffic - Wet roads causing trouble for the...

First Warning Traffic - Wet roads cau...

Thursday Jul 6

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 6, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall and ending near Jefferson Avenue . The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 11 p.m. Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 6-7, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall July 5-6, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

