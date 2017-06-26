CIMC Intermodal moves to expanded VA facility
CIMC Intermodal Equipment has relocated and consolidated their Emporia, VA operations to a new 78,500 square foot facility designed to better serve their customer base on the eastern seaboard and in the Great Lakes and heartland regions. CIMC Intermodal Equipment is the United States' domestic wheeled intermodal representative group of CIMC Vehicles.
