First Warning Traffic - Wednesday bri...

First Warning Traffic - Wednesday bridge openings and road work

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21 until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1. VA164 East: Double lane closures north of London Boulevard Monday through Wednesday, April 24-26 from 8 p.m. each night 5 a.m. the following morning. VA164 East/I-264 East: Full ramp closure Thursday, April 27 from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. the following morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Emporia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southside Regional Jail (Feb '08) Jan '17 ssrj is the pits 12
Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16) Jun '16 coonhunter 2
speeding ticket in Emporia (Nov '07) Oct '15 collateral damage 91
Narcotics anonymous felons criminals (Aug '15) Aug '15 Carlk 1
News Sloan charged with murder (Oct '08) Aug '15 reveal yourself 87
the worst people in emporia va if u know one co... (May '15) Jul '15 Worst 3
Age limits (May '15) May '15 Julieanne 1
See all Emporia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Emporia Forum Now

Emporia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Emporia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Emporia, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC