VSP: Man wanted for murder shoots at police in Emporia
Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving personnel from the Greensville County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police that occurred near Emporia Sunday night. Police say the incident began around 7 p.m. when the Emporia Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Carol Street for shots being fired in an occupied dwelling.
