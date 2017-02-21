Man wanted for murder wounded after o...

Man wanted for murder wounded after opening fire on police near Emporia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Powhatan Today

The incident began when the search for a suspect accused of shooting into a residence in Emporia led to a home in neighboring Greensville County, according to a state police news release. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Emporia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southside Regional Jail (Feb '08) Jan '17 ssrj is the pits 12
Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16) Jun '16 coonhunter 2
speeding ticket in Emporia (Nov '07) Oct '15 collateral damage 91
Narcotics anonymous felons criminals (Aug '15) Aug '15 Carlk 1
News Sloan charged with murder (Oct '08) Aug '15 reveal yourself 87
the worst people in emporia va if u know one co... (May '15) Jul '15 Worst 3
Age limits (May '15) May '15 Julieanne 1
See all Emporia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Emporia Forum Now

Emporia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Emporia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Emporia, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC