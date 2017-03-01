Man accused of opening fire on police near Emporia charged with attempted murder
A man who was shot and wounded after opening fire on law enforcement as he charged out of a Greensville County home is now facing a number of a charges, including five counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, Virginia State Police said Wednesday. Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, of Emporia, also is charged with five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
