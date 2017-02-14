Corrections officer, inmates charged with attempted murder of inmate

A corrections officer at the Greensville Correctional Center in Emporia and a half-dozen inmates have been charged with attempted murder and other felonies after a stabbing attack on an inmate involving makeshift weapons. On Jan. 3, 2016, officer Rakelle Graham, 26, granted several inmates access to an inmate with whom she had previously had a verbal altercation, according to Ronnie West, assistant commonwealth's attorney in Greensville County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.