Corrections officer, inmates charged with attempted murder of inmate

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Powhatan Today

A corrections officer at the Greensville Correctional Center in Emporia and a half-dozen inmates have been charged with attempted murder and other felonies after a stabbing attack on an inmate involving makeshift weapons. On Jan. 3, 2016, officer Rakelle Graham, 26, granted several inmates access to an inmate with whom she had previously had a verbal altercation, according to Ronnie West, assistant commonwealth's attorney in Greensville County.

