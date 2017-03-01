A Unique Holiday Tradition Lives on in Valentines, Va.
Out-of-towners and out-of-staters visit each year to get the community's unique postmark for their Valentine's Day mailings. Perhaps the street lamps are wrapped in pink and red paper.
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southside Regional Jail (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|ssrj is the pits
|12
|Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|coonhunter
|2
|speeding ticket in Emporia (Nov '07)
|Oct '15
|collateral damage
|91
|Narcotics anonymous felons criminals (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Carlk
|1
|Sloan charged with murder (Oct '08)
|Aug '15
|reveal yourself
|87
|the worst people in emporia va if u know one co... (May '15)
|Jul '15
|Worst
|3
|Age limits (May '15)
|May '15
|Julieanne
|1
