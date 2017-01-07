3 P.M. UPDATE: Snow clearing out afte...

3 P.M. UPDATE: Snow clearing out after 5 to 8 inch totals in the Richmond area

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 7, 2017 Read more: Powhatan Today

The winter storm is on the way out of Virginia after many parts of the state picked up several inches of snow on Saturday morning and afternoon. As of 3 p.m., snow is clearing from west to east across the middle of Virginia, but accumulations continue along and east of Interstate 95. Snow will exit the Richmond metro before 4 p.m., but may last until 6 p.m. along the coastline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Emporia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southside Regional Jail (Feb '08) Jan 17 ssrj is the pits 12
Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16) Jun '16 coonhunter 2
speeding ticket in Emporia (Nov '07) Oct '15 collateral damage 91
Narcotics anonymous felons criminals (Aug '15) Aug '15 Carlk 1
News Sloan charged with murder (Oct '08) Aug '15 reveal yourself 87
the worst people in emporia va if u know one co... (May '15) Jul '15 Worst 3
Age limits (May '15) May '15 Julieanne 1
See all Emporia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Emporia Forum Now

Emporia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Emporia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Emporia, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,566 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC