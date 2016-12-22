Report: Beach Boys in Talks for Inaug...

Report: Beach Boys in Talks for Inauguration

Thursday Dec 22

California surf-rock legends The Beach Boys have been asked to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January and are currently weighing the offer, according to a report. "They have not made a decision," a source close to the band told the New York Post 's Page Six this week.

