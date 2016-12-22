Report: Beach Boys in Talks for Inauguration
California surf-rock legends The Beach Boys have been asked to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January and are currently weighing the offer, according to a report. "They have not made a decision," a source close to the band told the New York Post 's Page Six this week.
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|coonhunter
|2
|Southside Regional Jail (Feb '08)
|Jan '16
|Charm
|11
|speeding ticket in Emporia (Nov '07)
|Oct '15
|collateral damage
|91
|Narcotics anonymous felons criminals (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Carlk
|1
|Sloan charged with murder (Oct '08)
|Aug '15
|reveal yourself
|87
|the worst people in emporia va if u know one co... (May '15)
|Jul '15
|Worst
|3
|Age limits (May '15)
|May '15
|Julieanne
|1
