Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Emporia

A man manhunt is underway after an inmate at Southside Regional Jail escaped from the Greensville County facility Friday evening. Investigators say at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, inmate Billy Dillion, 50, was taking out trash and forced his way through a walk-in gate and fled from the Jail heading east.

