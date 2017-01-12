Man charged with 3rd DUI, manslaughter in crash that killed Midlothian driver on Route 288

An Emporia man has been charged with manslaughter and his third offense of driving under the influence after a crash that killed another driver on state Route 288 in Chesterfield County early Tuesday. Alonza Jefferson Jr., 46, of Midlothian was killed about 12:50 a.m. when a 1994 Chevrolet pickup traveling south on Route 288 near Chester Road crossed the median into the northbound lanes and hit his 1996 Cadillac, Virginia State Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.