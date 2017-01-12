Man charged with 3rd DUI, manslaughte...

Man charged with 3rd DUI, manslaughter in crash that killed Midlothian driver on Route 288

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Powhatan Today

An Emporia man has been charged with manslaughter and his third offense of driving under the influence after a crash that killed another driver on state Route 288 in Chesterfield County early Tuesday. Alonza Jefferson Jr., 46, of Midlothian was killed about 12:50 a.m. when a 1994 Chevrolet pickup traveling south on Route 288 near Chester Road crossed the median into the northbound lanes and hit his 1996 Cadillac, Virginia State Police said.

