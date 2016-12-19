First Warning Traffic - Monday Traffic Alerts and Bridge Openings
Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon. Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Tunnels Project.
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|speeding ticket in Emporia (Nov '07)
|Dec 17
|TOXIC COPS
|92
|Medicaid expansion in Virginia (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|coonhunter
|2
|Southside Regional Jail (Feb '08)
|Jan '16
|Charm
|11
|Narcotics anonymous felons criminals (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Carlk
|1
|Sloan charged with murder (Oct '08)
|Aug '15
|reveal yourself
|87
|the worst people in emporia va if u know one co... (May '15)
|Jul '15
|Worst
|3
|Age limits (May '15)
|May '15
|Julieanne
|1
