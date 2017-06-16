Topeka physician to announce candidac...

Topeka physician to announce candidacy for Kansas governor

Friday Jun 16

A practicing physician in Topeka is expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor in 2018. Jim Barnett is a post president of the Emporia School Board and a former state senator for Emporia and surrounding areas.

