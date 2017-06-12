Student Spotlight, June 12, 2017

Student Spotlight, June 12, 2017

James Robert Rice of Delta graduated May 13 with a master's degree in physical science with a concentration in Earth science from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas. Jared Harrison of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2017 semester dean's list at Maryville University in St. Louis.

