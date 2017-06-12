Student Spotlight, June 12, 2017
James Robert Rice of Delta graduated May 13 with a master's degree in physical science with a concentration in Earth science from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas. Jared Harrison of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2017 semester dean's list at Maryville University in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Moving!
|Mar '17
|Leslie
|1
|On deceptive little community... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|nottoyourbenefit
|1
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Jorgy
|1
|There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike Shapson
|1
|Hauntings in Emporia Ks (May '11)
|Nov '15
|Penny
|9
Find what you want!
Search Emporia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC