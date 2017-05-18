Tornadoes: Severe storms likely today

Tornadoes: Severe storms likely today

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

We're tracking the most active day of 'severe weather season' 2017at least so far. For the first time this year, a *HIGH RISK* is in play for most of Western and Central Kansas, including cities like Wichita and Dodge City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Emporia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving! Mar '17 Leslie 1
On deceptive little community... (Nov '16) Nov '16 nottoyourbenefit 1
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16) Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Jorgy 1
There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Mike Shapson 1
Hauntings in Emporia Ks (May '11) Nov '15 Penny 9
Debate: Gay Marriage - Emporia, KS (Dec '10) Nov '15 B rich 31
See all Emporia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Emporia Forum Now

Emporia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Emporia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Emporia, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,262 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC