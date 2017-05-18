Tornadoes: Severe storms likely today
We're tracking the most active day of 'severe weather season' 2017at least so far. For the first time this year, a *HIGH RISK* is in play for most of Western and Central Kansas, including cities like Wichita and Dodge City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving!
|Mar '17
|Leslie
|1
|On deceptive little community... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|nottoyourbenefit
|1
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Jorgy
|1
|There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike Shapson
|1
|Hauntings in Emporia Ks (May '11)
|Nov '15
|Penny
|9
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Emporia, KS (Dec '10)
|Nov '15
|B rich
|31
Find what you want!
Search Emporia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC