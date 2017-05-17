Smash-and-grab burglaries at two downtown businesses overnight
Wichita police say they're looking into whether two smash-and-grab-style burglaries that happened at downtown businesses overnight are connected. In both, a person used "a large rock" to break the front window of the business before going inside and stealing items, Officer Paul Cruz said.
