Smash-and-grab burglaries at two downtown businesses overnight

Friday May 5 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police say they're looking into whether two smash-and-grab-style burglaries that happened at downtown businesses overnight are connected. In both, a person used "a large rock" to break the front window of the business before going inside and stealing items, Officer Paul Cruz said.

