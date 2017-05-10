Kansas couple starts group for those with Lyme disease
Suffering from seemingly unrelated symptoms ranging from fatigue, visual disturbances and digestive issues to cardiovascular and neurological issues, DiSalvo received an equally broad range of diagnoses. Lupus, multiple sclerosis and a panic disorder - each was a false description before DiSalvo learned the true name of her illness in November 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving!
|Mar '17
|Leslie
|1
|On deceptive little community... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|nottoyourbenefit
|1
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Jorgy
|1
|There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike Shapson
|1
|Hauntings in Emporia Ks (May '11)
|Nov '15
|Penny
|9
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Emporia, KS (Dec '10)
|Nov '15
|B rich
|31
Find what you want!
Search Emporia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC