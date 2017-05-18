Kansas boy's slaying prompts call for new home school rules
Judy Conway, of Emporia, Kansas, the grandmother of 7-year-old abuse and murder victim Adrian Jones, of Kansas City, Kan., speaks to reporter after a Kansas House committee hearing, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Conway advocates tougher home school regulations because her grandson was supposed to be home schooled by his father and stepmother, who have been sentenced to prison for his death.
Emporia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving!
|Mar '17
|Leslie
|1
|On deceptive little community... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|nottoyourbenefit
|1
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|What to do when your loved one needs mental hea... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Jorgy
|1
|There's a controversial new book out, set in Em... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Mike Shapson
|1
|Hauntings in Emporia Ks (May '11)
|Nov '15
|Penny
|9
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Emporia, KS (Dec '10)
|Nov '15
|B rich
|31
