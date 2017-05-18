Charges filed in abandonment of Rosit...

Charges filed in abandonment of Rosita the guinea pig

Saturday May 6 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty in Lyon County District Court after guinea pigs were abandoned in a rural part of the county, authorities said. One of the guinea pigs was found in a mailbox and taken to the Emporia Animal Shelter, where it has been named Rosita.

